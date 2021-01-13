Footage shows a family driving through flooded roads after heavy rain in Malaysia (video)

Footage shows a family driving through flooded roads after heavy rain in Pahang, Malaysia, on January 12.

The region has been submerged after the northeast monsoon brought downpours and severe floods. Six people have died and more than 50,000 have been evacuated in the country’s ‘worst flooding in half a century.’

Bersatu Bera, who took the video in Bera District, said that they knew the high floods in the road but they had no choice but to cross to rescue the residents trapped inside the temple.

Pahang is the worst-hit state and residents have fled their homes.

Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency said that the number of flood victims was rising and they have increased rescue operations after locals complained of a lack of assistance.

The floods, which happen annually, are caused by the northeast monsoon but the severity varies each year. In 2013 the floods killed three people and affected more than 40,000 people across the state.

See Also:

Investigative Journal: Erdogan’s sinister game in Libya – Construction corruption

Russian Navy Commander stole two 13-Ton bronze propellers from his own Destroyer!