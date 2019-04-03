Football legend Pele rushed to hospital in France

World Cup legend Pele has been admitted to hospital, reports in France claim.

RMC Sport in the country says the former Brazil star had a ‘tetanus crisis’ and a fever overnight, though his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The 78-year-old was in Paris at a sponsor’s event where he met Kylian Mbappe and the Paris Saint-Germain striker’s family.

Mbappe, who was 19 when he won the World Cup with France last summer, was two years older than when Pele picked up the first of his three victories in the competition i 1958.

In total he scored 77 times in 92 games for Brazil, winning the World Cup again in 1962 and 1970.

source: talksport.com