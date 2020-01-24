Football transfer fees reach record high (infographic)

Transfer fees in football have increased by 5.8% to $7.35 billion in 2019, according to a new report released by FIFA.

Clubs around the world completed 18,042 international transfers involving 15,463 professional players from 178 different nationalities.

The data revealed that the vast majority of clubs opted to bring in players whose contracts had expired, instead of buying out their contracts, as only 11.6 percent of all transfers involved club-to-club deals, while loans accounted for 13.5 percent.

Portugal had the largest positive net value of transfer fees in 2019 with a balance of $384 million while England had the largest negative balance at -$549.9 million. João Félix’s move from Benfica to Athletico Madrid was the biggest deal of 2019 at €126 million, followed by Antoine Griezmann’s €120 million transfer from Athletico Madrid to Barcelona.

