Foreign Minister Dendias in Libya

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is visiting Tobruk, Libya, on Wednesday where he will hold talks with the president of the House of Representative Aguila Saleh.

As diplomatic sources said, the visit is part of the constant Greek efforts to actively contribute to the ceasefire and the reaching of a political solution in Libya in the context of the UN Safety Council resolutions and the decisions of Berlin, far from foreign interventions that undermine the safety and stability in the region which in parallel ignore the interests of the Libyan people.

