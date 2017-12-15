Foreign Minister Kotzias met with Colombian counterpart in Athens

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Kotzias met with his Colombian counterpart Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar at the foreign ministry on Thursday, at 11:30.

Th focus of the meeting was the further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the peace process in Colombia.

“We had the pleasure of hosting the Foreign Minister of our friendly country, Colombia. We exchanged thoughts on the further development of our bilateral relations. We talked about the very interesting peace process in Colombia and congratulated them”, said Mr. Kotzias after the meeting,

On her part, Ms Holguin Cuellar thanked the Greek Minister for his excellent reception. “The truth is that I wanted to come to Greece earlier, but due to the peace process in my country, it was not possible to do so. But it is a great pleasure to be here. I had met with the Minister already last September and of course, we had the opportunity to talk about the importance of our bilateral relations as well as how they can get tightened even further.”