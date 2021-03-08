Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with Egyptian counterpart Shoukry

The two men discussed the developments in the region

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Egypt on Monday.

The meeting focused on the multifaceted strong ties between the nations, as well as the recent regional developments, following the positive impetus of the Friendship Forum in Greece for regional stability and cooperation, according to a post by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Dendias met with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

The meeting focused on the deepening of Greece’s strong ties with the Arab world and the recent developments in the wider region, according to a relevant post of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter.

Mr. Dendias will visit Cyprus, where he will meet with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides.

Earlier in the day, Dendias had a telephone conversation with the new special envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Libya, Jan Kubis, during his stay in Cairo.

also read

Syrians President Assad and wife test positive for Covid-19

The Countries With The Most Women In National Parliament (infographic)