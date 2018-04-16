Foreign Ministry on FAZ article on Greece

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alexandros Yennimatas, made the following statement in response to a question from a foreign journalist, regarding yesterday’s unsubstantiated and defamatory FAZ article on Greece:

“The closer Greece gets to economic recovery and exit from the memorandum, the more certain circles and news media endeavor to create negative and erroneous impressions, in order to keep Greece from emerging from the crisis and escaping their control.”

Source: thegreekobserver