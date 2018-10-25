Forest fire out of control burns Halkidiki! (photos)

The fire brigade ordered the evacuation of houses

A forest fire burns out of control the area near Platanitsi in Halkidiki at northern Greece.

The fire is burning a pine-covered area, while the work of firefighting is hampered by the strong winds blowing that reach 7 beauforts.

The Greek fire brigade has already mobilized 35 firefighters with 16 vehicles, while volunteer firefighters are at the scene, while more forces are arriving.

Fire Fighting airplanes are being expected any minute now as four Canadair hurry in the area.

The sky in the region of Sithonia has filled with smoke that is visible from a long distance.

According to information, there is a power cut in the settlement of Sarti, while mobile phones are out of order.

The fire brigade ordered the evacuation of houses located at the outskirts of the settlement.