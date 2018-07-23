Forest fire on island of Skopelos under control (photos)

UPD: The firefighters managed to put the blaze under control after two aircraft joined the efforts on Monday morning.

A large wildfire that broke out on Sunday is still raging on the island of Skopelos located in the Sporades island group.

Despite the efforts by firefighters that rushed to spot, the blaze which is ripping through a pine forest has not been put under control yet.

Eighteen firefighters with 8 vehicles and 21 hikers were deployed, with two firefighter aircraft joint the operations on Monday morning.

The mayor of Skopelos, Christos Vassiloudis, speaking this morning on THEMA 104.6 Radio, said that the residents of the island spent a very difficult night, as strong winds rekindled the flames He underlined that no residential areas were in danger.

“We hope the fire is put out within the day. Provided the winds do not pick up. Since the morning, two firefighter aircraft have joined the battle and the situation is now under control, “concluded Christos Vassiloudis.

The fire broke out in Amaranto, in the “Tria Pefkakia” area, shortly after 4.30pm Because of the pine trees in the area, it spread rapidly.