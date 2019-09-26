Former French President Jacques Chirac dies at 86

Jacques Chirac led France as a President from 1995 to 2007 and was also mayor of Paris for 18 years

Jacques Chirac who served as French Prime Minister twice died today aged 86 on Thursday, according to an announcement by his son-in-law.

Jacques Chirac led France as a President from 1995 to 2007 and was also mayor of Paris for 18 years from 1977 to 1995.

Before that, he had also served as minister of agriculture and minister of the interior.

Chirac was known for his economic policies allowing for state-directed investment as well as opposing the American-led invasion of Iraq.

He also shortened the presidential term from seven to five years in a referendum in 2000.