Former Hollywood waitress shares list of allegedly ‘mean’ celebrity customers: “Heartbreaking” (video)

She and her husband have allegedly encountered plenty of celebrity customers – both good and bad

A waitress is going viral after sharing her alleged negative experiences with celebrity customers.

The user, @theclumsytraveler, claims she spent years working in the service industry in Los Angeles. Her husband, meanwhile, still does.

During that time, the two have allegedly encountered plenty of celebrity customers — both good and bad.

In her viral video, @theclumsytraveler shares some of the most notable celebs she and her husband have allegedly served, including Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera and, perhaps most surprisingly, Bill Nye.

According to the video, Aguilera was “not nice.” User @theclumsytraveler claims that her husband once served the singer at a restaurant and discovered she refused to communicate with him directly. Instead, she allegedly spoke through only her manager!

