Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died at the age of 72, the Football Association (FA) has announced.

Clemence, who won three European Cups and five First Division titles during a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, was arguably one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation.

He won 61 England caps, which would undoubtedly have been many more had he not been competing with Peter Shilton, who accumulated 125, for the No 1 shirt.

source skysports.com