Former minister Babacan accused of terror links as new party plan progresses

A former minister whose plans to form a new party are seen as a serious threat to Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has been accused of aiding a terrorist organization, according to Turkish press reports.

Ali Babacan, a founding member of the AKP whose high-profile roles include treasury minister and deputy prime minister in charge of the economy, has been accused in a criminal complaint of “knowingly and willingly” aiding the outlawed Gülen religious movement.

The complaint was filed by a former subordinate of Babacan’s at the treasury, Ali Çevik, said Turkish press reports.

The AKP says it was the Gülen movement that masterminded the coup attempt in July 2016, and over 100,000 public officials have been dismissed or faced charges since then for alleged links to the group.

Read more HERE