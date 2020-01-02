Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies weeks after emergency brain surgery

Stern was at a Manhattan restaurant when he collapsed on Dec.12

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has died three weeks after he was hospitalized due to a “sudden brain hemorrhage,” according to the NBA. He was 77.

Stern was at a Manhattan restaurant when he collapsed on Dec. 12. The league said that he suffered a hemorrhage “for which he underwent emergency surgery. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA’s longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver replaced him on Feb. 1, 2014. Stern has remained affiliated with the league with the title of commissioner emeritus and has remained active in his other interests, such as sports technology.

