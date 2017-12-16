Former Turkish Prime Minister Mesut Yılmaz’s son Yavuz Yılmaz found dead in his bed

Former Turkish Prime Minister Mesut Yılmaz’s eldest son Mehmet Yavuz Yılmaz was found dead in his bed in Istanbul on Dec. 16, Doğan News Agency reported.

38-year-old Yılmaz was shot once in his head in his Beykoz home, initials reports said.

While police and health personnel were assigned to the area following the incident, medical workers said Yavuz Yılmaz had lost his life.

Yılmaz, who was by himself throughout the night, is suspected of having committed suicide, according to preliminary reports.

“We entered with the help of a locksmith in the morning and found a gun by his side,” Yavuz Yılmaz’s bodyguards said in their testimony.

At this point, many questions remain unanswered.

The investigation is ongoing as Yılmaz’ body has been taken to the Council of Forensic Medicine (ATK), Turkish broadcaster CNN TÜRK reported.

Mesut Yılmaz, who was in the United States, has left for Constantinople on a plane after receiving the tragic news, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu confirmed.

Soylu said the incident took place at 9:00 a.m. local time and that he could not yet talk to Mesut Yılmaz, but has spoken with his siblings. Soylu also extended his condolences to the Yılmaz family.

Mesut Yılmaz, 70-years-old, of the center-right Motherland Party (ANAP) served three terms as Turkey’s Prime Minister.

Source: hurriyetdailynews.com