Former Victoria’s Secret Executive allegedly made inappropriate comments about Bella Hadid’s body

A new report from the New York Times details many allegations of sexual harassment and bullying against two former Victoria’s Secret executives, depicting a “culture of misogyny” within the brand.

The report, which was published on February 1, outlines several instances of alleged harassment from former L Brands execs Ed Razek and Leslie Wexner. (L Brands is the parent company of Victoria’s Secret.) In one particular incident ahead of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, model Bella Hadid was reportedly the target of lewd comments from Razek.

According to the Times’ report, Razek allegedly watched Bella as she was measured for underwear to wear on the runway. The exec reportedly told the employees in the room to “forget the panties,” and also allegedly made an inappropriate comment about the model’s breasts. The Times adds that Razek allegedly touched another model’s crotch through her underwear during that same fitting. At the time of writing, Bella has not commented on the alleged incident.

