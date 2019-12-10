Do you think people are born “gay,” or that they can’t leave behind them the homosexual lifestyle? Former X-Factor Malta contestant, Matthew Grech, gave a testimony to a religious channel telling how he has been censored shunned by the gay community – which so ardently defends the rights of those persecuted and fights for the rights of people who face bullying – for his choice to give up that lifestyle.
Former X-Factor contestant says he was censored because he left the gay-lifestyle (video)
The man from Malta gave his testimony on a Christian channel