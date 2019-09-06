The tyrant ruled the country with an iron fist for 40 years before being removed in a military coup in 2017

Notorious former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has died aged 95, it has been confirmed. The overthrown dictator died in a Singapore hospital after a period of ill health. The tyrant ruled the country with an iron fist for 40 years before being removed in a military coup in 2017. His leadership of the former British colony was marked with bloodshed, persecution of political opponents and vote-rigging on a large scale.

The news was confirmed by current Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who said Mugabe died surrounded by his family, including wife Grace. He wrote on Twitter: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe.

more at metro.co.uk