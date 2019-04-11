Fortune tellers executed in public in North Korea

Thousands of people were brought to attend the public trial

Two female fortune tellers have been shot dead and a third imprisoned for life after a public show-trial in North Korea.

The women had formed a collective called the Seven Star Group and claimed that two children, aged three and five, could channel a ‘spirit oracle’ and tell the future.

Thousands of people were brought to attend the public trial in the northern city of Chongjin back in March before the sentences were carried out.

North Korea had two of the women shot dead and a third imprisoned for life to make an example of fortune tellers amid fears that the superstition has become too widespread (pictured, dictator Kim Jong-un)

A source within the country told Radio Free Asia that the execution was designed to ‘maintain social order’ amid fears that fortune telling has become too widespread.

