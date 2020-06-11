ForwardKeys: International flight bookings to Greece take off for July and August

Nearly no new international flight bookings were made for April and May due to Covid-19 lockdowns

Travel analytics firm ForwardKeys has unveiled a recent jump in international flight bookings to Greece, Portugal, and Spain as the tourist destinations announce the easing of travel restrictions.

While nearly no new international flight bookings were made for April and May due to Covid-19 lockdowns, ForwardKeys said a hike began to form towards end-May following a series of announcements by southern European governments eager to welcome tourists for the summer season.

ForwardKeys VP of Insights Olivier Ponti announced that the European aviation market was “in a state of suspended animation with nearly no new bookings” for most of April and May. Yet, he pointed out that “when governments tell people they are again allowed to travel, bookings immediately start to come back”.

