Four children die in apartment blaze in eastern France

Oct, 02 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Authorities believe the victims died from smoke inhalation

Related

A deadly fire ripped through a social housing block in the eastern French city of Mulhouse on Sunday night killing five, including four children.

Some reports claim the fire started in a stairwell at the block of flats in the Bourtzwiller neighbourhood of Mulhouse, while others suggest it began in the cellar.

Firefighters work at the scene where a fire in an apartment building in the Myrha street, north of Paris, killed eight people early on September 2, 2015. A fire in an apartment building in northern Paris early Wednesday that killed eight people, including two children, might have been started intentionally, officials said. The blaze in the 18th district of the French capital, at the foot of the Montmartre hill and its tourist attractions, took more than 100 firefighters to contain it. AFP PHOTO / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP PHOTO / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

Some 50 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze, but they could not prevent the deaths of five people, including four children.

Another eight people were injured and left needing hospital treatment. Three are believed to be in a serious condition.

fr1

Authorities believe the victims died from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters managed to rescue another 20 occupants of the building via the windows of their apartments.

Tags With: