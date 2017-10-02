Four children die in apartment blaze in eastern France

Authorities believe the victims died from smoke inhalation

A deadly fire ripped through a social housing block in the eastern French city of Mulhouse on Sunday night killing five, including four children.

Some reports claim the fire started in a stairwell at the block of flats in the Bourtzwiller neighbourhood of Mulhouse, while others suggest it began in the cellar.

Some 50 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze, but they could not prevent the deaths of five people, including four children.

Another eight people were injured and left needing hospital treatment. Three are believed to be in a serious condition.

Authorities believe the victims died from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters managed to rescue another 20 occupants of the building via the windows of their apartments.