Four Greek scientists participate in NASA’s ”Touch the Sun” mission

NASA‘s Parker Solar Probe spacecraft, which was launched in August of 2018 in a bid to study the sun more closely than ever before, recently began sending its first data back to Earth, offering valuable information to mankind about our solar system’s only star, according to greekreporter.com.

There are four Greek scientists on the teams that are responsible for executing this important scientific quest, and their contributions are extremely valuable to this latest NASA project.

The “Touch the Sun” mission’s studies will help scientists to better predict space “weather” as well as to understand the behavior of other stars in the universe, apart from our sun.

