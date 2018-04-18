Four injured in knife and arson attack in Russian school

Four people have been injured after a student armed with a knife stormed his school in the Republic of Bashkortostan in Russia’s Urals, and attempted to set it on fire, officials said.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning in Sterlitamak, the second-largest city in the republic. “According to our information, four injured people, including three children, were transported to a hospital in Sterlitamak,” Russia’s Health Ministry has confirmed.

A 17-year-old boy was armed with a knife and attempted to set fire to the school after attacking several people inside a classroom. The attacker “entered the Computer Science class” and attacked a female student and a teacher with a knife, Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement. He then ”poured out a flammable substance,” set it on fire, and tried to commit suicide. When the fire alarm went off, one of the students from a nearby class jumped from the window out of fear.

source: RT