Four killed after car plows into pedestrians in Germany (video)

The driver has been arrested

Four people were killed (one child) when a car plowed into a pedestrian area in the German city of Trier on Tuesday. Police have arrested the man driving the vehicle.

“The arrested person is a 51-year-old from the Trier-Saarburg district,” Trier police tweeted, adding that the vehicle had been “secured,” without giving further details of the incident.

Police initially said two people had been killed and then updated the death toll to “several” without specifying exact numbers.

They also said “several” others had been injured.

“Several dead and injured in downtown Trier. A driver is captured. More information will follow. Care for the injured has absolute priority!” Trier police tweeted.

The motives of the attack are still not clear.