Four police officers injured in anarchist attack against Athens police station (videos-photos)

A group of about 50 anarchists attacked a police station with petrol bombs in downtown Athens, Monday night at around 9 pm. Four police officers were injured during the attack, with the three more seriously injured transported to the 401 General Military hospital. The attackers targeted the Omonia police department and the officers were on guard near the police bus stationed on the corner of Veranzerou and September 3rd streets.

Two of the injured policemen are suffering from respiratory problems.

The anarchists and members of the anti-establishment groups acted fast and hurled cocktail Molotov bombs at the entrance of the police station, the parked police bus, two patrol vehicles and two civilian cars. After the attack, they disappeared in the Exarchia area.

Eyewitnesses said the number of the attackers was about 100, claiming they used wood poles, stones and molotovs.