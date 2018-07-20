Four Turks arrested at Evros released

The Prosecutor’s Office in Orestiada imposed a 3-month prison sentence with a three-year suspension on the four Turkish nationals who were arrested yesterday afternoon at Didymoteicho for illegal entry into a restricted area.

During their testimony to the Prosecutor on Friday morning, the four – two of whom are journalists – claimed they were unaware they had entered a forbidden, while saying they were in the area to file a report for about a woman and her three underage children, who have gone missing since yesterday morning on the River Evros, after the boat that was transporting them to Greece illegally was capsized.

After the testimony and the imposition of the sentence, the Turkish nationals were released.