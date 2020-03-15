Fourth coronavirus death in Greece

The four victim from the coronavirus in Greece was confirmed as a 53-year-old man hospitalised at the AHEPA hospital in Thessaloniki died.

According to secure information, the patient was an employee of the Kastoria hospital who had been infected with coronavirus and had previous health issues.

Two other patients, a 67-year-old, with health problems died on Saturday, after he was admitted to Zakynthos General Hospital on March 12. A 90-year-old who was diagnosed with the virus on March 11 and was admitted with pneumonia to the General Hospital of Ptolemais also died.

