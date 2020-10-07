France accuses Turkey of military involvement in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called once again for an immediate end to hostilities and for the sides to return to the negotiating table unconditionally

France has accused Turkey of “military” involvement in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the Azerbaijani side, reiterating its concern about the “internationalisation” of the conflict.

“The latest evidence is that there is a Turkish military involvement that threatens to provoke the internationalisation of the conflict,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the French parliament’s foreign affairs committee.

Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the development of “Syrian fighters, members of jihadist groups” in Nagorno-Karabakh, who, according to French secret services, arrived in the region via Turkey. Ankara did not react publicly to the allegation.

The French foreign minister today lamented the “significant number” of civilians killed” for little territorial gain on the part of Azerbaijan since Azerbaijan launched the conflict.

He called once again for an immediate end to hostilities and for the sides to return to the negotiating table unconditionally, under the auspices of the Minsk Group, co-chaired by France, Russia, and the United States.