France: Five more men detained for the Charlie Hebdo attack

The five suspects are aged between 24 and 37.
According to the source of the French Agency, these men were arrested in the Pantheon, on the outskirts of Paris, during the search of a house that allegedly belongs to the main suspect of the attack.
Earlier, shortly after the attack, two young men were arrested, one of whom is said to be the main suspect.
“Obviously this is an Islamist terrorist act”, Interior Minister Geral Darmanen told France 2 television.
“This is the street where Charlie Hebdo was located, the way the Islamist terrorists act, obviously, there is not much doubt, it is a new bloody attack against our country”, he explained.