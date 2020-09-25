France: Five more men detained for the Charlie Hebdo attack

Five more men were taken into custody tonight as part of an investigation by the French counter-terrorism service into the machete attack that took place today outside the old offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, according to a court source.

The five suspects are aged between 24 and 37.

According to the source of the French Agency, these men were arrested in the Pantheon, on the outskirts of Paris, during the search of a house that allegedly belongs to the main suspect of the attack.

Earlier, shortly after the attack, two young men were arrested, one of whom is said to be the main suspect.