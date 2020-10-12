France sends stern warning to Turkey to respect EU decisions, following Oruc Reis Navtex

It calls on Turkey to refrain from taking unilateral action against the interests of the European Union

France issued a stern message to Turkey following the latest provocation of the Navtex for the Oruc Reis southeast of the Greek island of Kastellorizo, calling on the Turkish government to respect in practice the EU decisions and to show in its willingness to start a dialogue with Athens.

During the daily press conference, the representative of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Agnès Von der Mühll, called on Turkey to refrain from any further provocative actions.

Asked about France’s reaction to Ankara’s announcement of the imminent return of a Turkish research vessel to the eastern Mediterranean, in territorial waters claimed by Greece, the ministry spokeswoman said:

“We express our concern about the Turkish announcement of a new expedition of the seismographic vessel Oruç Reis off Kastellorizo ​​and Rhodes. At the European Council on 1 October, we made a clear call on Turkey to refrain from taking unilateral action against the interests of the European Union and to violate international law and the sovereign rights of the Member States of the Union. We expect Turkey to honor its commitments, to avoid new provocations, and to show its willingness for dialogue in good faith.”