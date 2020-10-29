France terror: Man shot dead in Avignon after threatening public with weapon shouting “Allahu Akbar”

A man has been shot dead by police after threatening people with a weapon in a city in southern France.
The incident in Avignon happened on the same morning at least three people were killed in a church in Nice, whose mayor has described the knife attack as terrorism.
A man was shot dead in Montfavet, a district in the city of Avignon, on Thursday, police said.
Authorities said he had threatened passersby earlier with a handgun.
The man had shouted “Allahu Akbar“, according to French radio station Europe 1.
PM Mistotakis expressed solidarity to France after terrorist attack
Europe has lost 60 percent of its Jewish population since 1970 (infographic)
Elsewhere in the south of France on Thursday, three people were killed after having their throats cut and one injured in the Nice attack, a police spokesperson told The Independent.
The French Prime Minister said the country’s threat level will be raised to its maximum following the attack.
Read more: Independent