France to outlaw Turkish nationalist group Gray Wolves

The decision is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday

The French government is set to outlaw the Turkish extreme right organisation ‘Gray Wolves’, as announced today by the French Minister of Interior, Gerald Darmanin.

According to the newspaper Figaro, the decision will be made on Wednesday during a cabinet meeting.

Last Saturday, unknown individuals desecrated the Armenian National Memory Center near Lyon.

The perpetrators wrote the initials “RTE”, on behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “Gray Wolves” as well as insulting phrases.

