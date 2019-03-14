Frank Cali, reputed Mafia Boss shot dead

Frank Cali, the reputed boss of the Gambino mafia crime family, has been shot and killed on Staten Island on the evening of March 13, 2019 in what appears to be a brutal gangland hit, according to police and multiple New York news reports. An initial report said that Cali was gravely wounded, but multiple news outlets now say the purported mob boss, who helmed John Gotti’s former empire, is dead.

Cali, described as a quiet “old-school boss,” was 53. His nickname was “Franky Boy.”

Authorities have now confirmed the shooting death. According to CBS, police said they responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress in front of 25 Hilltop Terrace and found Cali with “multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.” EMS responded and Cali was transported to Staten Island University North where he was pronounced deceased. He was identified by police as “Francesco Cali.”

