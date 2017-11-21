Frank De Mulder: Exploring the female body (SEXY PHOTOS)

The leading Belgian Fine Art photographer Frank De Mulder is a celebrated personality within the international photo scene. He has worked for large advertising campaigns and well-known magazines, including Playboy, FHM, GQ, Maxim and Elle.

De Mulder’s most intriguing work, however, are the intimate impressions of female emotions and beauty. De Mulder released 4 books with the renowned publishing group teNeues: SENSES (2007), PURE (2010), GLORIOUS (2013) and HEAVEN (2015).

His new release is “TRIBUTE” and this is just a little sample…