Frank De Mulder: Exploring the female body (SEXY PHOTOS)

Nov, 21 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

A tribute to women

Related

The leading Belgian Fine Art photographer Frank De Mulder is a celebrated personality within the international photo scene. He has worked for large advertising campaigns and well-known magazines, including Playboy, FHM, GQ, Maxim and Elle.

De Mulder’s most intriguing work, however, are the intimate impressions of female emotions and beauty. De Mulder released 4 books with the renowned publishing group teNeues: SENSES (2007), PURE (2010), GLORIOUS (2013) and HEAVEN (2015).

His new release is  “TRIBUTE” and this is just a little sample…

s2

s3

s4

s5

s6

s7

s8

Tags With: