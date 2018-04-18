Free admission to museums and archeaological site for International Day for Monuments and Sites

On occasion of the International Day for Monuments and Sites, the Greek Ministry for Culture has decided to allow specific groups free admission to all state-run museums and archaeological sites in Greece for today, Wednesday, April 18. Entry is also free on the first Sunday of each month from November 1 until March 31, as well as National Holiday on October 28 and the internationally established celebrations. Entry fees for the Acropolis museum will be 5 euros. People allowed free admission include among others:

Students, tour guides, public servants working at the Ministry of Culture, holders of ICOM and ICOMOS cards, escorts for student groups, members of Museum and archaeological clubs and associations, police officers of the anti-smuggling unit, official visitors of the Greek state, and holders of free pass cards, as well as people with proven disability over 67% and parents with many children, unemployed and holders of solidarity cards and journalists.