Free Museum tours explore ancient Greek writing

The National Archaeological Museum is organizing free thematic tours for Athens’ year as World Book Capital.

The tours will be conducted by the museum’s archaeologists in groups of 30, free of charge.

“Starting from prehistoric societies before writing emerged, where linear motifs on seals acted as a link between iconography and writing, the tours follow a course back to the first written Greek language to the Minoan palatial archives on Linear A and B tablets, from Pylos to Mycenae,” the museum said in an announcement.

“Since the birth of the alphabet and its first samples displayed in the museum, the presentation will run through the ages of the heyday of the Greek world.”

The dates and time of the tours are June 5 at 3 p.m.; June 6 at noon; June 14 at 3 p.m.; and June 15 at noon.

