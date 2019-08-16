Free online porn to be soon banned

Free access to pornographic sites will soon be banned. This porn entertainment industry with its billions of profits is preparing to take legal action.

Talks have been ongoing in Europe for many months. The UK is ahead of the curve, as laws dealing with the matter are expected to take effect in the immediate future. The rest of the EU states are waiting on the implementation of the UK model to help them shape in an effort to gauge the UK plan in terms of effectiveness, results, and reactions by the public.

In particular, the British will not be allowed access to adult content from April 2020 unless they prove that they are adults.

All internet providers will block x-rated websites when the new system comes into place, with users having to verify their age before they can proceed.

Users will be automatically blocked from using free sites such as PornHub and YouPorn unless they can prove their age.

The user verifies their email address and then chooses an age verification option from our list of 3rd party providers, using options such as Mobile SMS, Credit Card, Passport, or Driving Licence.

The user then leaves AgeID and enters the details required to prove their age into the site of the third-party age verification provider.

The third-party will then pass back either a pass or fail to AgeID. Due to the intentional separation of AgeID and its providers, AgeID can neither see, nor store any of this age verification data.”

The UK Government wants to limit the visits of minors to pornographic sites that are now completely free attracting millions of visitors daily. At the same time, they hope to give a strong blow to child pornography.