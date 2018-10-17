Free shipping is Amazon Prime’s key feature (infographic)

While Amazon has added more and more perks to its Prime membership program over the years, its key selling point has largely remained the same, as new research suggests. According to a survey conducted by The Diffusion Group, free shipping is the primary reason to subscribe to Amazon Prime for the vast majority of members.

79 percent of the 1,000+ Prime members surveyed named free shipping as the program’s most important perk, with Prime Video (11 percent) and Prime Music (4 percent) following in second and third place. These numbers suggest that Prime is succeeding in what it was clearly designed to do: to tie consumers to Amazon’s shopping empire and boost e-commerce sales.

source: statista