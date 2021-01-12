Free WiFi internet at 25 museums and archaeological sites

Guests visiting a number of Greek archaeological sites and museums will soon have access to free wireless internet, including Ancient Olympia, the Acropolis of Lindos, the Archaeological site of Sounio, the Royal Tombs of Goats (Vergina) and the new Museum of Vergina, the Museum of Byzantium Ancient Dodoni.

The initiative is part of the cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Sports with COSMOTE, which has already offered free wireless broadband services in 13 more places of cultural interest, continuing to create infrastructure in other areas, with the total investment of the company exceeding EUR 3 million.

Archaeological sites and museums that already offer visitors free WiFi are the Archaeological Site of the Acropolis, the National Archaeological Museum, the Byzantine & Christian Museum, the Palace of the Magistrate and the Archaeological Museum in the Medieval City of Rhodes, the Archaeological Museum of Heraklion, the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, the Archaeological site of Knossos, the Archaeological site and the Museum of Delphi, the Ancient Epidaurus, the Acropolis and the Museum of Mycenae, Spinalonga, Ancient Corinth, the Archaeological site of Delos, and the Archaeological site of Akrotiri Thora.

Soon there will also be free WiFi at Ancient Olympia, Acropolis of Lindos, Archaeological site of Sounio, Museum of the Royal Tombs at Aegae and new Museum of Vergina, Museum of Byzantine Culture, Ancient Dodoni, Archaeological Site of Ancient Nemea, Mystras, and the New Archaeological Museum of Chania.