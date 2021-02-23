French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to arrive in the Eastern Mediterranean

Its deployment was announced by the French Minister of Defence

The jewel of the French Navy, the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, has once again deployed for the “warm” waters of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Its departure from Toulon, two days ago, on February 21, was announced by the Minister of Defence of France, Florence Parly, through her Twitter account.

Charles de Gaulle will take part in the exercise called “Clemenceau ‘21”, while with him, while the Greek frigate “KANARIS” will join it from the day after February 23 until the beginning of March 2021.

Turkey has announced a large-scale military exercise in the Aegean and the Mediterranean with the participation of 87 Navy ships and multiple aircraft.

also read

Greek-American musician places microphone on NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover