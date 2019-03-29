Agents of the two countries are cooperating with terrorist leaders in Idlib

The secret services of France and Belgium are plotting to stage a false flag chemical attack in Syria to frame Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Agents of the two countries are cooperating with terrorist leaders in Idlib.

Illegal armed groups in Syria’s northwestern Idlib de-escalation zone are planning to use toxins against civilians to blame Russia and Syrian troops, Viktor Kupshichin, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s center for Syrian reconciliation said.

Belgian spies made videos of Russian air strikes on terrorist arms depots which they plan to use as proof of Russia’s chemical attacks in northwestern Syria, Viktor Kupchishin, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s center for Syrian reconciliation, said Friday.