French girl, 16, forced to hide after receiving death threats from Muslims

Police have told a French teen who said Islam was a “religion of hate” to go into hiding after calls for her to be killed, raped or attacked.

The 16-year-old girl, named only Mila, has been warned to stay away from her school in southeast France as well as going outside.

Mila, who loves singing and whose profile is adorned with an LGBT flag, was talking with her followers on Instagram when one of them reportedly began harassing her.

After rebuffing the follower’s advances, he reportedly began insulting her with homophobic attacks and accusations of racism, calling her a “dirty French girl”, “dirty w***e”, “dirty dy***”.

Then the attacks took a religious tone, with zealots online reportedly accusing Mila of insulting “our God Allah, the one and only” and hoping that she would “burn in hell.”

Mila then reportedly decided to post footage criticising religion in general and Islam in particular.

In a clip she said: “I hate religion. The Koran is… full of hate, Islam is sh**, that’s what I think. I am not racist, not at all.

“You cannot be racist towards a religion. I said what I thought, you will not make me regret it.”

