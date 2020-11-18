French jetman Vince Reffet killed in training accident

A French jetman flier has been killed in a training accident in Dubai.

Vince Reffet Ruh-fay was part of the Jetman Dubai team – who use kevlar wings fitted with four mini jet engines to perform high-speed aerial stunts.

Tributes for the 36-year-old poured in on Facebook.

One post from a colleague read: “Vince was a talented athlete, and a much-loved and respected member of our team.”

Reffet was also a sky diver, famous for pulling off stunts in his jetpack and wingsuit.

He once flew into the open door of a tiny light aircraft in mid-air, after freefalling from the Jungfrau summit in the Swiss Alps.

And he held the world record for the highest base jump, involving a leap from Dubai’s Burj Khalifa skyscraper – the world’s tallest building.

Source: Reuters