French jetman Vince Reffet killed in training accident

A French jetman flier has been killed in a training accident in Dubai.
Vince Reffet Ruh-fay was part of the Jetman Dubai team – who use kevlar wings fitted with four mini jet engines to perform high-speed aerial stunts.
Tributes for the 36-year-old poured in on Facebook.
One post from a colleague read: “Vince was a talented athlete, and a much-loved and respected member of our team.”
Reffet was also a sky diver, famous for pulling off stunts in his jetpack and wingsuit.
He once flew into the open door of a tiny light aircraft in mid-air, after freefalling from the Jungfrau summit in the Swiss Alps.
And he held the world record for the highest base jump, involving a leap from Dubai’s Burj Khalifa skyscraper – the world’s tallest building.
Source: Reuters