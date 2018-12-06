French left-wing partlies to debate vote of no confidence against government

The French government could face a vote of no confidence, as at least three left-wing parties in the French parliament have agreed to bring the matter for discussion, BFMTV reported, citing parliamentary sources.

Among those who has decided to question Emmanuel Macron’s leadership is La France Insoumise party whose leader Jean-Luc Melenchon has long been a vocal critic of the current leadership. French Communist Party and the Socialist Party which ruled the country before the 2017 presidential elections also joined the discussion.