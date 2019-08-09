French man allegedly films himself raping British tourist

Local reports said the French tourist had filmed the alleged attack and posted footage on Snapchat

A French tourist has been arrested after a British holidaymaker claimed she had been raped on a beach in Magaluf in Majorca, Spain.

The 22-year-old Briton said her alleged attacker had threatened to drown her in the sea if she resisted, according to sources close to the investigation.

Local reports said the French tourist had filmed the alleged attack and posted footage on Snapchat – but he later told officers no filming had taken place and claimed that they had ‘consensual sex’.

The pair were staying at the same four-star hotel at the Majorca resort and are said to have got to know each other as the British woman celebrated a girlfriend’s birthday party in one of the rooms.

