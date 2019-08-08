French man in custody after fatal boat accident in Porto Heli leaves 2 dead and one seriously injured

A French national is in custody on the resort of Porto Heli after he willingly appeared before the port authorities with his lawyer following a fatal accident which left two people dead and one seriously injured on Saturday.

The 10-metre speedboat rammed into a small wooden boat which resulted in the death of two men, 60 and 70 while leaving the twin sister of the deceased seriously injured.

Shortly before 10 am, the 44-year-old man showed up at the port office with a lawyer. As it became known, the Frenchman was allegedly driving the speedboat and had a phone conversation with one of the tourists on the speedboat at night and since then his cellphone was being monitored and it was a matter of time to locate him.

Police had initially held the 11 tourists on the speedboat (6 adults and 5 minors) until they determined the captain responsible for the accident.

The French nationals were taken to Porto Heli for questioning and will appear before a prosecutor on Monday. They were arrested after helping to bring the injured woman and one of the bodies to shore, a coastguard officer said.