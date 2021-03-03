French President Macron and wife Brigitte to attend March 25th military parade in Athens

The heir of the British throne Prince Charles will also be present

French President Emanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Marie-Claude will reportedly attend the bicentenary celebrations of March 25 in Athens, accepting the invitation of Greek PM Mitsotakis, as “Kathimerini” newspaper revealed.

The French President and the country’s first lady will be present at the March 25 anniversary celebrations at Syntagma Square and then immediately fly to Brussels on the same day to take part in the EU Summit.

Another dignitary who has accepted the invitation and will be attending the military parade of March 25 is the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has sent these three official invitations on the occasion of the event celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Revolution with the participation of the heads of state who fought in Navarino and secured the establishment of the Greek state to Britain, France and Russia.

The idea for the “co-celebration” of March 25 with the naval battle of Navarino belongs to the chairman of the “Greece 2021” Committee, Gianna Angelopoulos, who collaborated with the prime minister’s office to formulate the invitations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had declined the invitation.

