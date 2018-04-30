French student who sold virginity to banker falls in love with him

A French student who auctioned her virginity online has reportedly fallen for the businessman who bought her for sex.

Jasmine, 20, from Paris, sold herself through notorious website Cinderella Escorts.

A spokesman for the business said a ‘smart’ and ‘successful’ Wall Street banker won the bidding with an offer of 1.2million euros (£1million), beating a ‘Los Angeles DJ’ and a ‘real estate mogul from Munich’.

The sale comes after a Romanian teenager who was ‘listed’ on the website spoke out to claim she had been used as a ‘publicity stunt’.

Jasmine said she was raised in a religious family and had initially intended to save herself for marriage but decided to sell her virginity as a way to raise money to start her own business and travel the world.

She said: ‘Most people would exchange a million for their first time if they could turn back time.

