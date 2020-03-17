French Tennis Open postponed due to coronavirus

The tournament will be held in September

The French Open, one of the four Grand Slam tournaments that define success in tennis, will be postponed until September because of the coronavirus.

French Open organisers announced the decision on Tuesday in the midst of a wide lockdown in France aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

The tournament, the premier clay-court event in the world, was scheduled to be played from May 24 to June 7. Tournament organisers said they shifted those dates to September 20 to Oct. 4.

“The current confinement measures have made it impossible for us to continue with the dates as originally planned,” tournament officials said in a statement.

source nytimes.com

