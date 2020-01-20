French tennis player rebuked at Aussie Open for asking ball-girl to peel his banana (video)

A French tennis player was reportedly told off by an umpire after asking a ball girl to peel a banana during an Australian Open qualifying match.

World No 229 Elliot Benchetrit handed the banana to the ball girl before umpire John Blom stepped in, Daily Mail reports.

Benchetrit, whose fingers on his right hand were heavily tapped up, then attempted to open the banana with his teeth.

So this is the moment where Elliot Benchetrit asks the ballkid to peel his banana. I’m glad the umpire (John Blom) stepped in and told him off. pic.twitter.com/TK1GET68pG — Alex Theodoridis (@AlexTheodorid1s) January 19, 2020

Ball girls and boys are often asked to fetch water or towels during breaks in tennis matches. Peeling fruit seems out of their remit however.

source nzherald.co.nz